Nigeria loses N5.5trn to fraud, cyber crimes in 10yrs — Forensic Auditors Vanguard News - ABUJA—THE Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria, CIFIPN, said yesterday Nigeria has lost about N5.5 trillion to fraud, corruption and cyber crimes in the last 10 years.



