News at a Glance



Nigeria music revenue to hit $86m in 2021 ― Lai Mohammed Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Nigeria music revenue to hit $86m in 2021 ― Lai Mohammed The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says Nigeria music revenue is projected to hit 86 million dollars (about N3.096 billion) in 2021, making it the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%