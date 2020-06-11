Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria must restructure its governance system or continue to drift, Anyaoku warns
The Guardian  - As Nigeria officially celebrates its (May 29) Democracy Day on a new date (June 12), former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyoku, has reiterated the need for new Constitution to address the structural problems associated with ...

1 EFCC didn’t recover N7.9 billion from me – Okorocha - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Democracy Day: Sanwo-Olu lists steps to achieve ‘Greater Lagos’ - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu to commission blocks of 113 classrooms in Lagos - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Thunder kills 18 suspected kidnappers while sharing ransom in Adamawa - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 IPPIS: Bayero University terminates appointment of lecturers on contract - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
7 Yul Edochie replies after Reno Omokri blamed Nollywood for misrepresenting Nigeria - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
8 Kaduna Deputy Speaker impeached - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Thunder Kills 18 Kidnappers While Sharing Ransom In Adamawa - Gistvic, 3 hours ago
10 Okorocha reacts to EFCC claim N7.9bn was recovered from him - Ripples, 3 hours ago
