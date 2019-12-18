Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria needs N14 Billion to prepare for 2020 Olympics – Sports Minister says
Nigerian Eye  - Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that Nigeria would need a whooping N14bn to adequately prepare for next year’s Olympics Game in Tokyo but reveals that the ministry has just N2bn in their budget.Dare who spoke during the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 JAMB abolishes N100m allocation to state offices – Registrar - Pulse Nigeria, 59 mins ago
2 Buhari sacks Odubu-led NNDC Board - Affairs TV, 1 hour ago
3 Donald Trump becomes third US president in history to be impeached - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Why South-West Governors Are Scared Of Taking Action Against Herdsmen - Afenifere - Tori News, 2 hours ago
5 Minimum Wage: Governors speak on challenges of implementation - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 President Donald Trump impeached, Reveals Next Line Of Action - AY Naija NG, 2 hours ago
8 Supreme Court upholds elections of eight state governors - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 "I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian man Olatunfe Anthony living on Victoria Island with a friend has been declared missing in Lagos - Abiyamo, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info