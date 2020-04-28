

News at a Glance



Nigeria now a debtor, beggar nation —Shehu Sani Ripples Nigeria - The senator who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, described Nigeria as a “debtor and a beggar nation.” The former senator stated this in a post on his verified Twitter account, @ShehuSani, where he added, that the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



