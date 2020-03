News at a Glance



‘Nigeria owes Obasanjo debts that can’t be paid’ – Atiku Nigerian Eye - The former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday.Atiku described Obasanjo, his former boss as the “preeminent political colossus in Nigeria.”In a ...



News Credibility Score: 41%