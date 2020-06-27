Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria record 779 new COVID-19 cases as total infections now 24,077
News photo Champion Newspapers  - Nigeria on Saturday recorded 779 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bring its total infections to 24,077. This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet via its official handle.

17 hours ago
