Nigeria records 10 new cases of Coronavirus; 3 in Abuja, 7 in Lagos totaling 22 Ripples - Nigeria’s confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease, also known as Coronavirus, has risen to 22 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that three new cases were recorded in Abuja ...



