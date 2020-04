News at a Glance



Nigeria records 16 new coronavirus cases as total hits 254 Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online BREAKING: Nigeria records 16 new coronavirus cases as total hits 254 Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina. As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%