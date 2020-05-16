Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria records 176 new COVID-19 cases
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) via official Twitter handle, 95 of the new cases are recorded in Lagos, followed by 31 in Oyo and 11 in FCT. 8 of the cases are in Niger and Borno each, 6 in Jigawa and 4 in Kaduna.

11 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Obama blasts Trump again on coronavirus management - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
2 Boko Haram attacks army base, kills five soldiers - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 176 new Coronavirus cases, total now 5,621 - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
4 Nigerian fraudsters steal millions of dollars, file bogus unemployment claims in U.S - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
5 UN welcomes arrest of top suspect in Rwanda genocide - NNN, 4 hours ago
6 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 - Ripples, 4 hours ago
7 Gambari: Buhari couldn’t have got a better candidate – Ex-Minister - The Herald, 4 hours ago
8 Masari relaxes Katsina lockdown, tells Muslims to pray at home – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 5 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 176 deaths - See Naija, 5 hours ago
10 ‘We must adhere to rules’ – Desmond Elliot speaks on Lagos Speaker scandal - Olisa TV, 5 hours ago
