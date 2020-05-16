

News at a Glance



Nigeria records 176 new Coronavirus cases, total now 5,621 Nigerian Eye - One hundred and seventy-six new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Lagos, Oyo, Jigawa, and 11 other states.This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,621.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



