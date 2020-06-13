Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria records 501 new infections — total rises to 15,682
News photo Premium Times  - Eight deaths were recorded from the virus on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 407.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info