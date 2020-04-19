Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria records 86 new coronavirus cases, total now 627
Nigeria Tunes  - Guardian NG Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late Sunday confirmed 86 new coronavirus cases in the country. The new cases increase Nigeria’s total number of confirmed infections in the country to 627.

1 Nasarawa state lawmakers buys cars worth N500million, despite not having a single ventilator in the state - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Private hospitals impose restrictions on all patients - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 ‘12 of 14 Lagos COVID-19 deaths occurred in private hospitals’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 How killing of Ohafia youth by drunken officer sparked violence in Abia - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Union to resist any plan to sack bank workers - Financial Watch, 2 hours ago
6 Daily Times Newspaper, Monday, April 20, 2020 - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 Israel and South Korea to ease coronavirus lockdowns - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 24 HOURS LIGHT? With New Gas Supply Deal, FG To Sustain Peak Power Generation - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerians Express Concern As ‘Mysterious Fire’ Consumes Three Government Offices In Abuja Under 10 Days - Abuja Press, 3 hours ago
10 Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
