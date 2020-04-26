

Nigeria records 91 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1273 The Nigeria Lawyer - Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have increased to 1273. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this disclosure on Sunday night via Twitter. 91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43-Lagos 8-Sokoto 6-Taraba 5-Kaduna 5-Gombe 3-Ondo 3-FCT 3-Edo 3-Oyo 3- ...



