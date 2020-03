News at a Glance



Nigeria records fresh new cases of COVID-19 as 20 people test positive to the virus Ladun Liadi Blog - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Nigerian has risen from 111 to 131.A breakdown of the new 20 cases indicated: 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo ...



News Credibility Score: 21%