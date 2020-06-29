Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Actress Regina Daniels Gives Birth To Baby Boy.
News photo Legit 9ja  - Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, have welcomed their first child together, a boy. Her brother shared the good news on his Instagram page this afternoon.

