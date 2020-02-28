

News at a Glance



Nigerian Air Force bombards “S” Region of Sambisa Forest, kills many insurgents Daily Nigerian - The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has dislodged some Boko Haram Terrorists, BHTs, and destroyed some of their facilities at a location referred to as the “S” Region in the heart of the Sambisa forest, Borno State.



News Credibility Score: 41%



