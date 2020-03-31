

News at a Glance



Nigerian Army Removes General In Viral Video Asking For Weapons To Fight Boko Haram The Giant - The Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt. General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, has removed General Olusegun Adeniyi, who appeared in a viral video urging military authorities to supply them with weapons and accurate intelligence to combat ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



