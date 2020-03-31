Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian Army Removes General In Viral Video Asking For Weapons To Fight Boko Haram
News photo The Giant  - The Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt. General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, has removed General Olusegun Adeniyi, who appeared in a viral video urging military authorities to supply them with weapons and accurate intelligence to combat ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Donations: Buhari commends NNPC, Tinubu, Tuface, others - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
2 Aston Villa Goalkeeper, Pepe Reina Opens up About his Terrifying Experience with Severe Coronavirus Symptoms - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
3 Mountain goats take over Welsh streets during coronavirus lockdown - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Akeredolu orders fumigation of motor parks, markets in Ondo - Velox News, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Give Nigerians N20,000 each – Mimiko tells Buhari - Velox News, 5 hours ago
6 COVID-19: We have Nigerians’ details, palliatives will reach 11 million citizens – FG - Velox News, 5 hours ago
7 Ouch! 'I said a worthy challenger' - Burna Boy savagely refuses Reekado Banks' challenge to battle him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Registered Nigerian electricity consumers balloon to 9.6m – NERC - Energy Mix Report, 5 hours ago
9 Testing Kits Contaminated With Coronavirus As They Head To The UK - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: FG to reach 11 million Nigerians with palliatives - Naija Ray, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info