Nigerian Bottling Company Appoints Matthieu Seguin as Managing Director Kemi Filani Blog - Non-alcoholic beverage giant, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) has announced the appointment of Matthieu Seguin as the company’s Managing Director effective October 3, 2019. Seguin succeeds George Polymenakos who was appointed in August 2016.



