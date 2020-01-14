Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian Bottling Company Appoints Matthieu Seguin as Managing Director
Kemi Filani Blog  - Non-alcoholic beverage giant, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) has announced the appointment of Matthieu Seguin as the company’s Managing Director effective October 3, 2019. Seguin succeeds George Polymenakos who was appointed in August 2016.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Kenyan mother advises women as she marks 4 years since her daughter was battered to death by her boyfriend - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 43 mins ago
2 Delta plane dumps fuel on students during midair emergency - NPress, 56 mins ago
3 New Russian meddling crisis for Trump over Burisma hack - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 "If you have moved out, don't be tricked to go back or to meet him" - Kenyan mother advises women as she marks 4 years since her daughter was battered to death by her boyfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Trump Impeachment: House To Vote On Sending Articles To Senate Wednesday - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
6 OKOROCHA TO UZODINMA: You have my unflinching support - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Kim Kardashian Awkwardly Sits Just Feet Away From Tristan Thompson At Lakers Game – Hollywood Life - Fuze, 3 hours ago
8 PDP Reacts to Supreme Court Judgment on Imo Governorship, Says It’s ‘Another Sad Commentary’ - This Day, 3 hours ago
9 Actress Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler 'split' after nearly nine years of dating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Amotekun: AGF is talking rubbish, says Afenifere Chief - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info