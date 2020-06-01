Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian Celebrities Declare #BlackoutTuesday in Protest of Justice and Change
Olisa TV  - Nigerian celebrities have declared today, June 2, 2020, as #BlackoutTuesday in demand for justice and accountability in the light of recent events.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Biafra Group Attacks Nnamdi Kanu And Asari Dokubo - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 DSS Confirms Alteration In Certificate Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Ewhudjakpo - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 ‘I See Tourism Wasting Away’, Seyi Law Laments on Under-Utilisation of Ilaje Community - Olisa TV, 1 hour ago
4 Spotlight: Unrest over Floyd’s death continues across United States as protests go global - NNN, 1 hour ago
5 Okorocha slams Northern Governors over treatment of Almajiris - Politics Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 Record crowds protest peacefully in Colorado’s capital - NNN, 1 hour ago
7 South America ignores Europe and reopens as virus peak nears - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerians Hold Black Lives Matter Protest in Victoria Island - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 Oshiomhole: APC Not Aware of Obaseki’s Wish for Indirect Primary - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
10 See Why Real Madrid Will Not Play Home Fixtures At Bernabeu - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info