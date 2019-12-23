Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian Christians beg President Buhari - 'Give us Leah for Christmas'
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Christian elders from the north on Sunday asked the President Muhammadu Buhari, to facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu as a “Christmas gift” to the Christian community.Leah Sharibu and over 100 female students of Government Girls’ Science and ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
North’s Christian leaders under the auspices of Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to present the missing Dapchi schoolgirl,
Wotazo:
The United Bank for Africa ambassador was on hand on Saturday to serve out gifts and food to the less privileged at the UBA Christmas…
Northern elders wade into Ganduje, Sanusi feud Desert Herald:
Apparently disturbed by the trending reports emanating from Kano State, the northern elders, under the umbrella of Northern Elders Forum,...


   More Picks
1 Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Awarded Citizenship In Sierra Leone - Glamsquad Magazine, 27 mins ago
2 Femi Adebayo & Wife Omotayo Celebrate Son Fadhil’s First Birthday in Style - Fab Magazine, 37 mins ago
3 30 ISWAP Fighters Killed As Terrorists Attack Damaturu - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Efe Ajagba rue mistakes against Iago Kiladze - Today, 2 hours ago
5 Alleged Religious Persecution: Presidency tackles U.S., says no one appointed America world police - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 FIRS: Presidency finally opens up on why Fowler was removed - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Beyonce Stuns In Leopard-Print Dress (Photos) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 “If You Get Mind Come Home, I Don’t Reply People On Exile” – Timaya Replies Hushpuppi (Video) - Made 4 Naija, 2 hours ago
9 Why I resigned as Governor Matawalle’s special adviser – Marafa - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Bank commits N2 billion to agriculture sector funding - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info