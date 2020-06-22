Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian Doctors Suspend Strike Over Benefits to Hold Talks - Voice of America
News photo Voice of America  - The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), launching the industrial action last Monday, said it would give the government two weeks to meet its demands or else those treating COVID-19 patients, who stayed on the job, would also walk out

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 4 hours ago
2 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 60% of people in the South East don't believe in COVID19- PFT coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 4 hours ago
5 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
6 Trump extending immigration ban for ‘America first’ recovery from COVID-19 - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
7 Iweala’s nomination threatened as UK fronts Liam Fox to head WTO - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 Police parade three brothers arrested for running a fake foundation using the name of force spokesperson, Frank Mba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 6 hours ago
10 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info