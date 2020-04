News at a Glance



Nigerian Govt Shuts Down Med Contour Plastic Surgery Facility After Botched Surgery (Photos) Kevid - The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has shut down Med Contour plastic surgery facility, days after a botched surgery at the medical center led to an uproar on social media.The FCCPC commenced an investigation againt Med ...



News Credibility Score: 21%