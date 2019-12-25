

News at a Glance



Nigerian Killed In Lagos After Living In US For 45 Years Was Not Killed After Visiting Our Club..Island Club CKN Nigeria - The Island Club, Lagos, has refuted the claim that the murdered United States of America returnee, Mutiu Agbosasa, was coming from the club on the day he was killed.It explained that Agbosasa visited the club five days before his gruesome murder.It ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



