

News at a Glance



Nigerian Military ramps up attacks on Boko Haram locations at Parisu, Borno Vanguard News - By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja In furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East of the Country, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (Nigeria Military), through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has ramped up attacks ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



