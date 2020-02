News at a Glance



Nigerian Navy Declares 36 People Wanted Over Kidnapping, Killings In Ondo The Trent - The Forward Operating Base, FOB, of the Nigerian Navy in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Friday, January 31, 2020, declared wanted, one Iwatan Bamitale and 35 others, said to be members of a gang allegedly masterminding criminal activities in the coastal ...



News Credibility Score: 61%