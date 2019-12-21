

Nigerian Navy nabs 24 suspected rice smugglers in Akwa Ibom Today - Nigerian Navy operatives attached to the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo local government area in Akwa Ibom State, have apprehended 24 suspected rice smugglers and seized 1,831 bags of smuggled rice from them.



