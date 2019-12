News at a Glance



Nigerian Public Officials Collected N675 billion Cash Bribes in 2019 – NBS, UN Agency Biz Watch Nigeria - The fight against corruption has been a priority for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration since inception in 2015 but recent figures obtained from Continue reading Nigerian Public Officials Collected N675 billion Cash Bribes in 2019 – NBS, UN ...



News Credibility Score: 92%