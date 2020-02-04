

News at a Glance



Nigerian Ruler, Buhari appoints Amokachi as football ambassador The Breaking Times - Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, has named ex-Nigerian international, Daniel Amokachi, as the country’s football ambassador, a State House statement said on Tuesday. Amokachi, popularly known as ‘the Bull”, is both a former Super Eagles player and an ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



