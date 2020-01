News at a Glance



Nigerian Ruler Initiated Visa Free Policy To Allow Fulani Hersdmen Invade Nigeria ~ Afenifere The Breaking Times - Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, has accused Nigerian Ruler of initiating the Visa Free Policy to allow Fulani herdsmen invade the country.The policy kicked off on Sunday, despite concerns that had been raised against in some quarters.



News Credibility Score: 41%