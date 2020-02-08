

News at a Glance



Nigerian Soldier Kills MOPOL Officer With Anti-Aircraft Gun Over Girlfriend The Giant - An Army corporal has killed a Mobile Police Officer with an Anti-Aircraft Gun (AAG) after an altercation at Makara Area of Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA), in Borno State.The unnamed Army corporal extra-judicially killed Sergeant Rowland Tafida who ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



