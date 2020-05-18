

News at a Glance



Nigerian Troops Kill 20 Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno KOKO TV Nigeria - There’s been a fierce battle between the Nigerian gallant soldiers and members of the Islamic sect Boko Haram at the northern-western part of Baga town in Borno State, which has left 20 Boko Haram terrorist dead.



News Credibility Score: 41%



