Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian army personnel fit to combat security challenges – Guards Brigade Commander
247 U Reports  - The Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Usman says officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are physically fit to combat security challenges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Usman disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja at the 2019 ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Trump 2020: Donald Trump’s Achievements as President — Robby Starbuck - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
2 Liverpool vs Wolves: Reds end their glorious 2019 with win after two VAR dramas - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
3 The Top Earning Instagrammers Of 2019: Cristiano Ronaldo Tops List With £38.2m - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
4 2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Texas’ Church Of Christ - NPress, 2 hours ago
5 Just in: Police will no longer handle prosecutions in courts – AG - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
6 Sowore Nominated For US Prisoner Of Conscience Honour - The Trent, 3 hours ago
7 Richard Mofe Damijo And Wife, Jumobi Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 ‘Igbo Presidency In 2023 Can’t Be Compromised’ – Ndigbo Group - The Trent, 3 hours ago
9 Shiites: El-Zakzaky’s Freedom Not In El-Rufai’s Hands – IMN Tells Buhari Govt - Naija News, 3 hours ago
10 Death, fuel price increase, crisis – Apostle Amaukwu releases frightening prophecies - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info