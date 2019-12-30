Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian army promotes 5 outstanding soldiers, 2 CJTF
PM News  - The Nigerian Army has recognised five soldiers with awards and special promotion for their gallantry in the fight against insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Pastor Tunde Bakare visits Buhari in Aso Rock (Photo) - NGG, 2 hours ago
2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to leave Arsenal - Today, 2 hours ago
3 Ghosn disgraced ex-Nissan chief flees from Japan - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 Why Nigerians should not worry over debt profile – FG - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
5 EFCC told to probe governors’ wives - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2020: UN Secretary General issues powerful message - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Buhari unveils plans for South East - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
8 CBN Moves to Facilitate Card Pre-authorisation for Payment - This Day, 3 hours ago
9 Revenue Agencies Failed To Remit N1.6 Trillion Into Federation Account - AuGF - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
10 People Walking Free With Billion Of Dollars In Accounts - Obono-Obla - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info