Nigerian author narrates how his mother was ostracized after his father's death because she refused to marry his cousin
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Romeo Oriogun, the Nigerian poet and author who won the 2017 Brunel International African Poetry Prize has narrated how his mother was ostracized after his father's death because she refused to marry his late father's cousin.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


