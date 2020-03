News at a Glance



Nigerian doctors cry out as disposable gloves sold for N1500 now sells at N25.000 Ladun Liadi Blog - Trolololo. Medical Doctors in Nigeria have lamented the high cost of medical consumables in the country, following the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, global pandemic.The Doctors who spoke under the aegis of the Association of General and Private ...



