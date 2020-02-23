Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian film, ‘The Delivery Boy’ screens at Pan African Film Festival
Daily Times  - Award-winning film, ‘The Delivery Boy’ has screened at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF). News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PAFF, held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 23, is the U.S.’ largest gathering of black filmmakers, audiences and other ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 NBS: Nigeria’s economy grows by 2.27 percent - Today, 1 hour ago
2 Ondo declares public holiday as Buhari visits to commission projects tomorrow - The News Guru, 1 hour ago
3 Buhari approves Humanitarian Coordination Committee - Economic Confidential, 1 hour ago
4 Seun Kuti says people are now using Fela’s name to lie - NGG, 2 hours ago
5 Police deny mass abduction, road blockade by herdsmen in Edo - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 We Doubted Ahmad Lawan And Omo-Agege’s Capability – Osinbajo - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
7 40-year-old man dies in Anambra hotel - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
8 Messi 'greatest' ahead of Maradona, says Napoli boss Gattuso - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: Buhari holds special consultation with Service Chiefs - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Tyson Fury's dad, John, calls for his son to retire following Wilder win - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
