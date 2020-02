News at a Glance



Nigerian footballer arrested at football tournament in India for absconding after coming out on bail in a visa fraud case Linda Ikeji Blog - The Nagpur police on Sunday arrested a hugely popular Nigerian footballer, who absconded after coming out on bail in a visa fraud case. O. K Emmanuel was arrested when he arrived to take part in a Seven’s football tournament in Kozhikode. He plays for ...



News Credibility Score: 95%