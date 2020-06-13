Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian govt approves N13bn for pest control in Borno, Kano, Sokoto, 9 other northern states
The Federal Government said on Saturday it has approved N13 billion as intervention fund for pest control in 12 northern states to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the nation's food sector.

3 hours ago
