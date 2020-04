News at a Glance



Nigerian govt bans inter-state movement of COVID-19 patients Ripples - The Federal Government Wednesday banned inter-state movement of COVID-19 patients in the country. The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja. Ehanire said all persons ...



