Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian govt launches crime records information system 5 days after US travel ban
Nigerian Eye  - The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on Wednesday in Abuja, launched an application tagged ‘Crime Records Information Management System (CRIMS).This came days after President Muhammadu Buhari formed a committee, chaired by the Minister of ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Odion Ighalo Reveals The Sacrifice He Had To Make To Secure Manchester United Move - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Fake Soldier, 11 Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested In Kogi - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 “We’re doing our best to attract projects to our people”, says Ekweremadu - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Ensure Financial Autonomy of Judiciary, CJN Tells Govs - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 OB Cuisine: Check Out K’s Cuisine’s Recipe For Her Tasty Orange Chicken - Ono Bello, 2 hours ago
6 Kenyan Man, Alex Likodo Kills His Girlfriend, Then Travels 50km To Commit Suicide - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
7 Woman, Zainab Suleiman Remanded In Prison For Inflicting Pain On Niece With Fingernails - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 Police Warns About New Fentanyl And Heroin Drug Called GRAY DEATH… It Can Kill You Just By Touching [Photos] - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez surprises him with a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 on his 35th birthday (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt launches crime records information system 5 days after US travel ban - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info