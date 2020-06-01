Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian govt readjusts nationwide curfew hours
Nigerian Eye  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has temporarily relaxed the nationwide curfew imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.Currently, the curfew is from 8pm – 6am.On Monday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 reviewed this.The curfew will now ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


 Similar News

Kevid:
The Federal Government says the timing for nationwide curfew is now 10pm to 4am, The PUNCH reports.The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made this known on Monday.Aliyu, who spoke at the daily briefing of ...
Online Nigeria:
The Presidential Task force on COVID-19 (PTF) on Monday reviewed the nationwide coronavirus curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The duration of the curfew was reviewed from 8.00pm to 6.00am to 10.00pm to 04.00am effective Tuesday. The ...
Aledeh:
The federal government has changed its nationwide curfew time from 8p.m-6a.m to 10p.m-4a.m daily. The National Coordinator of the PTF COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu revealed this on Monday during the Press briefing of the task force.


   More Picks
1 INEC REQUESTS FOR PARTY REGISTERS PRELUDE TO PARTY PRIMARIES, DEMANDS TO KNOW WHICH TYPE 9 PRIMARY TO USE - Abuja Reporters, 3 hours ago
2 Photos: Obaseki presents nomination form to Buhari - TVC News, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian Govt Readjusts Nationwide Curfew Hours - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
4 Hydro to support solar and wind in West African smart renewable grid - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
5 COVID-19: FG readjusts timing for nationwide curfew - Okay.NG, 3 hours ago
6 DSS confirms alteration in Bayelsa Deputy Gov’s certificate - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
7 #JusticeforUWA : Heartbreaking video shows Uwadia Omozuwa’s mum wailing as her father speaks on his reaction when he first saw her corpse - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
8 “I go dey rape dey go, nothing go happen” – Nigerian man boasts while reacting to Uwa’s death - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
9 NEW MONTH WISHES: 9ja Cross Dresser, Jay Boogie, Shares Hot Bikini Photos - The Genius Media, 3 hours ago
10 Mass Movement Of Northern Youths To South Quest For Survival - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info