

News at a Glance



Nigerian govt seizes Yar’Adua Centre, 24 other properties in Abuja Daily Nigerian - A Federal Capital Territory High, FCT, Court (No.3) Maitama, presided over by Hon Justice Baba H. Yusuf, ruled on an ex-parte application filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC granting it the final ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



