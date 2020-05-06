

News at a Glance



Nigerian govt to pay Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji’s mothers N10,000 monthly Kemi Filani Blog - The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has placed the mother of late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini, Alhaja Sikiratu, on a monthly stipend of N10,000. NAN reports that Olaitan Shittu, a representative of the Minister, Sunday Dare, ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



