Nigerian influencer with 2.4 million Instagram followers who posted pictures of private jets and luxury watches is arrested in Dubai amid claims of a £350million cyberscam
News photo Global Upfront  - FBI stormed the apartment of38-year-old Raymond Abbas in Dubai as he slept Investigators have said that the Instagram star had portrayed a billionaire lifestyle in order to ‘lure victims from all over the world’ Mr Abbas is also accused of committing ...

5 hours ago
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 46 mins ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 46 mins ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 53 mins ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 56 mins ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 1 hour ago
7 Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with 59 year old husband, Ned Nwoko - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 2 hours ago
9 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
