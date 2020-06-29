Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian lady dies two months after posting “if I die during Lock-down no need for autopsy”
News photo Wotzup NG  - A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need for autopsy. Na yam and red oil and garri with salt kill me.” See ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian lady dies two months after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” Page One:
A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook....
Lady dies after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lady dies after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” A Nigerian lady identified as, Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme, has died after making a post about death on social media.
Lady dies 2 months after posting if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy Nigeria Newspaper:
Lady dies 2 months after posting if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy
Lady dies after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lady dies after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” A Nigerian lady identified as, Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme, has died after making a post about death on social media.
Nigerian lady dies two months after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy Gistvile:
A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on…
Lady Dies After Posting "If I Die During Lockdown, No Need For Autopsy" Kevid:
A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook.Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: "If I die in this lockdown no need for autopsy. Na yam and red oil and garri with salt kill me."Sadly, ...
Lady Dies Of Ulcer Barely Two Months After Complaining Of Hardship Naija Diary:
A Nigerian lady identified as Sandra Chinenye Obioha has died of Ulcer barely two months after crying out on Facebook over hunger.
Oh No!! Nigerian Lady Dies Days After Posting “If I Die During Lockdown No Need For Autopsy” GQ Buzz:
The 22-year-old lost her life months after she made a scary post on Facebook. A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this ...
Salone:
A certain 22 year old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. A while back, Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need for autopsy.
Tragedy as a Nigerian lady dies two months after suicide post on her social media platform Within Nigeria:
Tragedy as a 22-year-old woman reportedly died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Recall that the 22-year-old woman identified as Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need ...
Lady Dies Of Ulcer Barely Two Months After Complaining Of Hardship Anaedo Online:
A Nigerian lady identified as Sandra Chinenye Obioha has unfortunately lost her life barely two months after crying out on Facebook over hunger.
“If I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” – Nigerian lady allegedly dies two months after posting about death Luci Post:
A 22-year-old woman has allegedly died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need...
Oh No!! Nigerian Lady Dies Two Months After Posting "If I Die During Lockdown No Need For Autopsy" Tori News:
The 22-year-old lost her life months after she made a scary post on Facebook.


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info