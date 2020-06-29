Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Nigerian lady dies two months after posting “if I die during Lock-down no need for autopsy”
Wotzup NG
- A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need for autopsy. Na yam and red oil and garri with salt kill me.” See ...
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Page One:
A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook....
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lady dies after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” A Nigerian lady identified as, Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme, has died after making a post about death on social media.
Nigeria Newspaper:
Lady dies 2 months after posting if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lady dies after posting “if I die during Lockdown no need for autopsy” A Nigerian lady identified as, Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme, has died after making a post about death on social media.
Gistvile:
A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on…
Kevid:
A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook.Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: "If I die in this lockdown no need for autopsy. Na yam and red oil and garri with salt kill me."Sadly, ...
Naija Diary:
A Nigerian lady identified as Sandra Chinenye Obioha has died of Ulcer barely two months after crying out on Facebook over hunger.
GQ Buzz:
The 22-year-old lost her life months after she made a scary post on Facebook. A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this ...
Salone:
A certain 22 year old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. A while back, Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need for autopsy.
Within Nigeria:
Tragedy as a 22-year-old woman reportedly died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Recall that the 22-year-old woman identified as Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need ...
Anaedo Online:
A Nigerian lady identified as Sandra Chinenye Obioha has unfortunately lost her life barely two months after crying out on Facebook over hunger.
Luci Post:
A 22-year-old woman has allegedly died two months after making a post about death on Facebook. Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need...
Tori News:
The 22-year-old lost her life months after she made a scary post on Facebook.
More Picks
1
‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi -
Ogene African,
3 hours ago
2
13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications -
Olajide TV,
3 hours ago
3
Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore -
Gidi Feed,
3 hours ago
4
Bola Tinubu’s Revelation -
Ofofo,
3 hours ago
5
DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
6
Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina -
GQ Buzz,
5 hours ago
7
Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) -
Online Nigeria,
6 hours ago
8
Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) -
Naija Diary,
7 hours ago
9
Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan -
Within Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat -
Innovation Village,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...