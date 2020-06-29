Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian lady laments after boy who collected her number 3 months ago refuses to toast her, shares screenshots of their chats
News photo Yaba Left Online  - In a rather hilarious post shared by a Facebook user on the social networking platform, a Nigerian lady has lamented over the dullness of her conversations with a “fine boy” who she gave her number to about three months ago.

22 hours ago
Drama as Nigerian lady laments over a guy who refuses to ask her out 3 months after collecting her number The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A Nigerian lady identified as Mercury took to social media to lament over a situation which looks hilarious as she complained over the dullness of her conversations with a “ ...
Nigerian lady laments over a fine boy who collected her number 3 months ago and refuses to toast her, shares screenshots of their chats Gistvile:
In a rather hilarious post shared by a Facebook user on the social networking…
Nigerian lady dies of ulcer after complaining of hardship Nesco Media:
A Nigerian lady identified as Sandra Chinenye Obioha has unfortunately lost her life barely two months after crying out on facebook over hunger.


