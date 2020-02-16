

News at a Glance



Nigerian lady proposes to her girlfriend in Edo State (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian lady, Michell Unukpo took to Facebook to excitedly announce her engagement to her girlfriend, Ama Talkless. She also disclosed that her girlfriend who said "Yes" to her proposal, has been quite amazing since they got to know each other.



News Credibility Score: 95%



