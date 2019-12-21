Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian man allegedly cancels wedding after finding out his fiancee took his photos to a shrine
The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog We thought ladies would have desisted from making mischief after men pleaded for mercy sometimes ago when Nigerian ladies have taken to social media to reveal some of the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 ASUU President decries varsities recruitment system, says some lecturers `just not qualified’ - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 ASUU has no factions – Ogunyemi - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 Timaya once again trolls his fellow celebrities and their tailors (video) - Gist Reel, 2 hours ago
4 West African nations to reform and rename joint currency - PM News, 2 hours ago
5 Fake Outfit: “Shut Your Mouth” – Hushpuppi Blows Hot At Timaya For Attacking Celebrities - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
6 Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate message - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria immigration officers to undergo drug test - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Three Borno local govts largely deserted after recent Boko Haram attacks – Lawmaker - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 Unbelievable! Naval Official Shoots A Butcher Dead Inside Market, Disappears From Sight - Tori News, 3 hours ago
10 Special Recognition…Nnamdi Okonkwo Is Banker of the Year - This Day, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info