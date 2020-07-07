Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man cries for help as he's mercilessly tortured in the Middle East after his relative left him with drug lords as a collateral and didn't return (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A harrowing video going viral shows a Nigerian man being beaten mercilessly by two men in the Middle East after he was used as a human collateral by another Nigerian man to collect drugs.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


