News at a Glance
Nigerian man cries for help as he's mercilessly tortured in the Middle East after his relative left him with drug lords as a collateral and didn't return (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A harrowing video going viral shows a Nigerian man being beaten mercilessly by two men in the Middle East after he was used as a human collateral by another Nigerian man to collect drugs.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija on Point:
Heartbreaking Second A Nigerian Man Cries For Assist As He is Mercilessly Tortured After His Relative Left Him With Drug Lords As Collateral A harrowing video going viral reveals a Nigerian man being overwhelmed mercilessly by two males within the ...
GQ Buzz:
A harrowing video going viral shows a Nigerian man being beaten mercilessly by two men in the Middle East after he was used as human collateral by another Nigerian man to collect drugs.
Gistvile:
A harrowing video going viral shows a Nigerian man being beaten mercilessly by two…
Within Nigeria:
A terrifying video that shows moments a Nigerian man was flogged brutally by two men in the Middle East has gone viral
Nesco Media:
The Nigeria In Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, has reacted to the heart wrenching viral video of a Nigerian man, who was totured and threatened to be killed by Pakistani drug baron’s who his brother ripped off.
Sleek Gist:
A disturbing video has recently surfaced online captured moment a Nigerian man gotten beaten by some yet-to-be identified men for ...
Tori News:
A Nigerian man is being tortured by drug lords in the middle east after he was used as collateral by his brother who has refused to show up.
More Picks
1
President Buhari suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu -
News Of Nigeria,
45 mins ago
2
House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat -
Gistvile,
49 mins ago
3
Nigerians React To Suspension Of Ibrahim Magu By President Buhari -
Naija Loaded,
54 mins ago
4
President Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu -
Base Naija,
1 hour ago
5
Nigeria Police rescues six children from abductors, ask parents to come identify kids -
Oak TV,
1 hour ago
6
10 Key Allegations Against Ibrahim Magu, Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman -
Naija News,
1 hour ago
7
Randy lecturers risk 14 years imprisonment -
The Eagle Online,
1 hour ago
8
Just In!! Presidency suspends Ibrahim Magu as acting EFCC boss -
FL Vibe,
2 hours ago
9
Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Invoice To Punish Randy Lecturers -
Naija on Point,
2 hours ago
10
Magu moves belongings out of office as Presidency keeps mum on his suspension -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
